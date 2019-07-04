Afghanistan vs West Indies: Head to head

The 42nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between West Indies and Afghanistan at Headingley, Leeds today (Thursday, July 4) at 2-30 p.m.

Both teams are playing their ninth and the last game in the tournament. The match will be just a formality as both are already out of the race for the semifinals.

West Indies are placed 9th and Afghanistan at the bottom (tenth) of the points table.

The Windies have won only one and the Afghans won none of their eight league matches.

West Indies lost six matches and one had no result with an NRR of -0.335 while Afghanistan lost all their eight games with an NRR of -1.418.

Match Results:

West Indies won their first match against Pakistan by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31; then lost to Australia by 15 runs at the same venue on June 6. Their third match was rained off at Southampton on June 10.

Later, they lost five consecutive matches to -- England by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14, Bangladesh by seven wickets at Taunton on June 17; New Zealand by five runs at Manchester on June 22; India by 125 runs at Manchester on June 27; and Sri Lanka by 23 runs at Chester-le Street on July 1.

Afghanistan lost to -- Australia by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; Sri Lanka by 34 runs at Cardiff on June 4; New Zealand by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8; South Africa by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15; England by 150 runs at Manchester on June 18; India by 11 runs at Southampton on June 22; Bangladesh by 62 at Southampton on June 24; and Pakistan by three wickets at Leeds on June 29.

ODI Record:

West Indies are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far played 806 matches, winning 393 and losing 374 games. Ten matches were tied and 29 had no result. Their success percentage is 51.22.

Afghanistan are playing ODI cricket since 2009 and have so far played 122 matches. They won 59 and lost as many matches with one tied and three NR matches.

Both have played together five ODIs -- the Windies won one match and the Afghans won three matches.