Sun Jun 30, 2019
July 1, 2019

CTD kills three alleged terrorists in Gujrat shootout

Mon, Jul 01, 2019

LAHORE: The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials claimed to have killed three terrorists belonging to a banned outfit during a gun battle  in Gujrat on Sunday night.

According to the CTD officials, three terrorists were gunned down  in Gujrat  during a shootout, while three accomplices of them managed to flee from the scene after taking the advantage of darkness.

Those killed were involved in several attacks on  law enforcers and security posts. The officials claimed to have recovered weapons, explosive materials and maps from their possession.

The officials said that the names of the terrorists were placed in the Red Book as they were involved in multiple cases of terrorism, including the attacks on  security posts and  police training center.

