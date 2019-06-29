Gold import dips 38.56pc in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: The gold imports into the country dipped by 36.56 per cent during the first eleven months of the current fiscal year (2018-19) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.



Pakistan imported gold worth $11.863 million during July-May (2018-19) compared to the imports of $ 19.308 million during July-May (2017-18), showing decrease of 38.56 percent, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the imports of gold declined by 37.32 per cent as the country import 299 kilograms of gold during the period under review compared to the imports of 477 kilograms during last fiscal year.

Meanwhile, Pakistan did not import gold during the month of May 2019, the PBS data revealed.