Sara Ali Khan on 10 million Instagram followers: 'It's huge!'

Sara Ali Khan's debut remains one of the most iconic of 2018. The feisty girl started her journey in Bollywood with 'Kedarnath' and then appeared in 'Simmba' opposite leading man Ranveer Singh.



With her exceptional acting prowess, Sara left the audiences wanting more, something that has made her social media followers shoot up within days.

The 23-year-old actor, who boasts more than 10 million followers on Instagram, recently revealed her feelings on her social media responsibilities.

She shared, “I used to initially say it doesn't matter at all, but as time has passed by I have realized that there are about 10 million people following me. That's a huge number, but most importantly one needs to be a little more aware, which is a very big one for me. I am a very bindaas kind of a person. I do like it as and say as it as. Most people take it sportingly, but there are certain people who don't.”



Sara remains active on social media giving her audiences glimpses from her personal and professional life quite often.

She added, "One thing while knowing me you need to sometimes understand that I am not trying to be rude to you, even on social media. There could be a comment or joke I could crack, there are better ways in life. In person, you have to understand the context, but in social media, it stays over there. On social media, there are 500 followers that needn't understand the intention. I think it is my sense of duty to make sure I am clear.”



On the work front, the 'Simmba' starlet is shooting for Imtiaz Ali's 'Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan and has 'Coolie no. 1' remake opposite Varun Dhawan next in the pipeline.