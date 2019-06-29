Australia vs New Zealand Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

Today's second match, a day/night, will be the 37th match of the ICC World Cup 2019. This is also being played between two neighbouring countries -- Australia and New Zealand -- at Lord's.



Both have played so far seven matches each. Australia have won six and lost one, securing 12 points with an NRR of 0.906. They are on top of the points table.

New Zealand have won five matches and lost one, obtaining 11 points with an NRR of 1.028. They are placed third on the table.

Match Results:

Australia beat Afghanistan by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; and West Indies by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6. Then they lost to India by 36 runs at The Oval (London) on June 9.

Later, they recorded four consecutive wins -- against Pakistan by 41 runs at Taunton on June 12; against Sri Lanka by 87 runs at The Oval (London) on June 15; against Bangladesh by 48 runs at Nottingham on June 20; and England by 64 runs at London on June 25.

New Zealand won their first three matches -- against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; Bangladesh by two wickets at London on June 5; Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8.

Their third match was an NR -- abandoned without a ball bowled -- against India at Nottingham on June 13.

Then they beat South Africa by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19; and West Indies by five runs at Manchester on June 22.

They suffered from their first defeat at the hands of Pakistan by six wickets at Birmingham on June 26

ODI Record:

Australia are playing one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and have played 939 matches, the second most by any country. They won 572, lost 324 and tied nine matches with 34 NR matches. Success percentage is 63.70.

New Zealand are playing ODI cricket since 1973 and have so far played 764 matches. They won 347, lost 371 and tied six games with 40 NR matches. Success% is 48.34.

Both played together 136 matches since 1974. Australia won 90 and New Zealand won 39 while seven matches had no result.

World Cup Record:

Australia have so far played 91 matches since 1975. They won 68 and lost 21 while one was tied and one had no result. Their success percentage is 76.11.

New Zealand have played 85 matches since 1975. They won 53 and lost 31 matches with one NR match. Success percentage is 63.09.

Both have played together 10 matches. Australia won seven and New Zealand won three.

Today's match will decide who are the superiors.