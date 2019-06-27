Making Pakistan proud: Major Fozia Perveen serving in UN mission in Cyprus

Pakistani soldier Major Fozia Parveen is doing the country proud as she serves the United Nations’ peacekeeping mission in Cyprus among other female military and staff officers.

Turning to Twitter, Pakistan representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi lauded Major Fozia for her services in the UN peacekeeping mission in Cyprus.

“We are proud of our female (and male) peacekeepers who serve in UN Missions.Major Fozia Perveen is serving in theUN mission in Cyprus (UNFICYP) , seen here on a patrol in the Buffer Zone.Picture thanks to the UN, [sic]” reads her tweet.

Pakistan earlier crossed the target set by the UN from zero to 15 percent deployment of female military and staff officers in the peacekeeping mission in only 18 months.

“We believe, increased participation of female peacekeepers, and encouraging more women to take up mediation roles helps in the stabilization and reconstruction phases of conflicts,” she had said earlier in April while participating in a debate of ‘Women in Peacekeeping.’