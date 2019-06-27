India vs West Indies head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 34th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played today (Thursday, June 27) at Old Trafford, Manchester.



India now are the only team, who did not lose any match so far in the tournament after Pakistan defeated table-toppers New Zealand.

They have won four of their five matches so far while one was rained off. They are placed third on the points table with nine points and a net run rate of 0.809, whereas West Indies are on the eighth spot with three points and an NRR of 0.19. They have won only one match with four losses and one NR from six matches they have played so far in the mega event.

Match Results:

India won their first two matches - against South Africa by six wickets at Southampton on June 5, and against Australia by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 09. Their third match was against New Zealand, which produced no result as it was abandoned without a ball bowled. Later, they won two more matches - one against Pakistan by 89 runs at Old Trafford, Manchester on June 16, and the other against Afghanistan by eleven runs at Southampton on June 22.

West Indies won their first match against Pakistan by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31. They lost their second match to Australia by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6. The third match against South Africa was washed out at Southampton on June 10. Then, they suffered from three successive defeats - against England by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14; against Bangladesh by seven wickets at Taunton on June 17; and against New Zealand by five runs at Manchester on June 22.

ODI Record:

India are playing one-day international cricket since 1974 and have so far played a record number of 970 matches. They won 504, lost 417 and tied nine while 40 were NR matches. Their success percentage is 54.47.

West Indies are playing ODI cricket since 1973 and have so far played 804 matches. They won 393, lost 372 and tied ten while 29 were NR matches. Success% is 51.35.

Both countries clashed in 126 ODIs since 1979 - India won 59 and Windies won 62 while two matches were tied with three NR matches.

World Cup Record:

India have played so far 79 matches in World Cup since 1975 with 50 wins and 27 losses while were one match was tied and one had no result. Their success% is 64.74.

West Indies have played 75 WC matches since 1975. They won 42 and lost 33 with two NR matches. Success% is 56.00.

Both have played together eight games - India won five and Windies won three.

In today's match, India are the favourites with their unbeaten record in the tournament.