Avengers: Endgame unveils new poster ahead of mega re-release

Just when it looked like the 'Avengers:Endgame' will fall short on dethroning 'Avatar' as the highest grossing film of all time, the makers of the super successful franchise announced the re-release of the movie with an extended cut that has additional scenes.



In prep of the release, Marvel Studios has unveiled a new poster ahead of the updated version of the movie's release.

The exciting poster features Thanos' gauntlet sketched out with all of the infinity stones - except that its Iron Man's armour instead of Thanos', giving a major reference to the ending of 'Avengers: Endgame'.

Small text directly below the image and above a Marvel Studios logo reads, "We love you 3000," as another way of honoring Tony Stark for his sacrifice.

'Avengers' fans recognise this line as spoken by Tony's daughter Morgan Stark for him.

Meanwhile, buzz has it that the re-release has come in line of the Endgame attempting to overthrow James Cameron's 'Avatar'.

The movie requires an additional $38 million to overtake 'Avatar'.

According to reports, the updated version of the movie comprises a previously deleted scene and a new introduction by co-director Anthony Russo, a statement by Disney said on Tuesday. It will reportedly also feature a tribute to the late Marvel Comic Book writer Stan Lee. Marvel president Kevin Feige had earlier announced that there will be a post-credit scene at the end too.

Some say the motto is not to beat the James Cameron directorial but to promote 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' that will release on July 5.

Fans will also receive a themed poster with their tickets that have now gone live.

However, the film is going to be released in a limited number of theatres.

The new version of the movie will mark its release in theatres three weeks before Disney debuts a remake of their classic animated movie Lion King.