Ahad Raza Mir wins Betty Michell award for role as Hamlet

Ahad Raza Mir is on a high these days on both the professional and the personal front.



The actor has been receiving massive acclaim for his performance as Hamlet in a theatre play named 'Hamlet: A Ghost Story' performed at the Vertigo Theatre in Calgary.

Ahad won 'The Betty Mitchell Awards for 'Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Drama Category'.

He took to Instagram to share the ecstatic news with his followers.



The Betty Mitchell Awards are an awards show held annually with an aim to honour talent and recognise excellence in Calgary's Professional Theatre Community.

In an interview earlier, the 'Yakeen ka Safar' star had said of his character, "Hamlet is particularly an exhausting character. Once the show is over, the cast asks me if I want to hang out and I usually just refuse. I am so drained that all I want to do is sleep."

Shedding light on his performance he added, "My mother came to see me perform and she told me that for the first time, she couldn’t recognise me and actually felt scared of me. I just thought that I must be doing something right if my own mother could think that way!"