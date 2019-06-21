PML-Q assures PM Imran Khan of ‘unconditional support’

Islamabad: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of continuing unconditional support of the party.



The assurance was extended in a meeting of PML-Q delegation led by its chief Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain with PM Imran Khan at PM House.

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, speaking on the occasion, assured the Premier that his party would play its due role to get federal and Punjab budget passed.

PM Imran Khan thanked PML-Q leadership for their support, saying PTI government will take all its allies on board.