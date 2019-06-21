England v Sri Lanka Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019









The 27th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between England and Sri Lanka at Leeds today (Friday, June 21) at 2:30 pm.

Both countries have so far played five matches each in the tournament. England won four and lost one, earning eight points with a net run rate of 1.862. They are placed third on the points table whereas Sri Lanka are placed sixth with four points and an NRR of -1.778. They won only one match and lost two with a NR match.

England won their first match, the inaugural match of the mega event, against South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval, London on May 30. They lost their second match to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 6.

Then, they beat Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8. They defeated West Indies by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14.

Later, they crushed minnows Afghanistan by 150 runs at Manchester on June 18.

Sri Lanka lost their first match to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1. They beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (DLS method). Then their two matches were washed out, one against Pakistan at Soutampton on June 7, and the other against Bangladesh at the same venue on June 11; and later they lost to Australia by 87 runs at The Oval, London on June 15.

England are playing one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and they have appeared so far in 737 matches. They won 371 and lost 331 matches while eight were tied and 27 were no result matches.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have played 840 ODIs since 1975. They won 381 and lost 417 matches while five were tied and 37 provided no result.

Success percentages of England and Sri Lanka are 52.81 and 47.75, respectively.

Sri Lanka's win today may not impact their status but England will go on top of the points table if they win and they have more chances being the favourites and hosts of the tournament.