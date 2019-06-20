Hafeez refutes grouping buzz, holds entire Pakistan team responsible for World Cup fiasco

LONDON: Pakistan Cricket team’s senior all rounder and former captain Mohammad Hafeez has said that last few days have been very painful for him and his team as they are under serve criticism following their poor show in the ICC World Cup 2019.



Hafeez told media at Lord’s following Pakistan team’s practice session that everyone - from players to management- is responsible for team’s poor show so far and any single individual cannot be blamed.

“We failed collectively as a team, we couldn’t produce a team world and individual brilliance didn’t help us. In cricket these days you need team performance and input from everyone,” Hafeez highlighted.

“We can’t blame any single person, everyone is responsible for failing to deliver,” the former captain said.

The senior all rounder was, however, hopeful that team will bounce back as the break after India’s game has given team a chance to regroup ahead of the match against South Africa.

“All is not finished for us, we are focused on our next game and we are eager to win that match. We got ample time after the India game to regroup for a new beginning,” Hafeez said while hoping that Pakistan is still alive in the tournament.

He also expressed his displeasure at the personal attacks on players following defeats.

“Commenting on cricket is another thing but to drag players family’s and attack them is not a good thing,” he expressed.

Replying to a question, Hafeez said that to opt for bowling after winning the toss against India was team’s collective decision.

“Team’s decision can’t be made on what someone has tweeted. It was team’s decision. We didn’t bowl well and that’s why we lost that game,” Hafeez said.

He also denied rumours of grouping in team saying that every time after defeats such talks are in the air and there’s no truth in such things.

“Why don’t you talk about such things when the team is winning,” asked Hafeez.