Canadiens' Carey Price leaves young fan and audience in tears at NHL Awards 2019

The NHL Awards that aired on Wednesday night stirred emotions of many as after the Jack Adams Award presentation, the viewers were left teary-eyed.

Eleven-year-old Anderson Whitehead who had taken the internet by storm earlier in February when he got a chance to meet his pinup, hockey player Carey Price who is the goaltender for Montreal Canadiens, was on the stage alongside model Camille Kostek.

The 11-year-old fan’s encounter was widely circulated on the internet as captured by his aunt who wth the help of the rest of the family had made the meeting possible after Anderson lost his mother to cancer, who had also dreamed of meeting Price along with her son.

While on the stage Anderson is told Price could not be at the event to meet him and is shown footage of the player giving love to him instead, Price surprises the kid and steps out of the frame and on the stage leaving all those watching emotional.

Price then gave Anderson one more autographed jersey while inviting him to the All-Star Game next year.

