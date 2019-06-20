Australia vs Bangladesh Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 26th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between Australia and Bangladesh at Nottingham today (Thursday, June 20) at 2:30 p.m.

Both countries have so far played five matches in the tournament.

The Aussies are placed third on the points table with eight points and a net run rate of 0.812 while the Tigers are on the fifth position with five points and an NRR of -0.270.

Australia have won four of their five matches against Afghanistan by seven wickets; West Indies by 15 runs; Pakistan by 36 runs; and Sri Lanka by 87 runs while they lost only to India by 36 runs.

Bangladesh have won two matches against South Africa by 21 runs; and West Indies by seven wickets and also lost two matches - one to New Zealand by two wickets and other to England by 106 runs. Their match against Sri Lanka had no result as it was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

ODI Record:

Australia are playing one-day international cricket since its inception in 1971 and have so far played 937 matches, the second most, They won 570, lost 324 and tied nine matches whereas 34 had no result.

Bangladesh have played 366 ODIs since 1986 with 124 wins, 235 losses and seven NR matches.

Both teams have played 20 ODIs together since 1990. Australia won 18 while Bangladesh could win only one as one was NR match.

The success percentages of Australia and Bangladesh in ODI cricket are 63.62 and 34.54, respectively.

World Cup Record:

Australia are participating in World Cup since its introduction in 1975 and have so far played 89 matches with 66 victories, 21 defeats, one tied and one NR matches. Success percentage is 75.56.

Bangladesh have played 36 matches since 1999 - won 13 and lost 22 matches with one NR match. Success % is 37.14.

Both have played only two matches together and both were won by the Aussies.

Today, they are playing third time together.