Pakistan team under clouds of uncertainty: Najam Sethi

LONDON: Najam Sethi, the former chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) feels that the current Pakistan team is under clouds of uncertainty and players feel threatened about their future.

Sethi told The News in London on Wednesday that the current management of Pakistan Cricket Board isn’t supporting the way it should be.

“Everyone is disappointed at the way team has performed in the World Cup but one shouldn’t press the panic button,” he said.

“The PCB isn’t supporting the team and management the way it should be. Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, coach Mickey Arthur and at least two other players are insecure about their future,” the former chairman PCB said while adding that its the job of PCB to keep the team united.

He also criticised PCB for issuing statement on team’s performance mid-tournament. He also added that PM Imran Khan shouldn’t have given guidance in public.

“No matter how much cricket one has played but a PM shouldn’t be saying things to captain publicly. If he had to say anything to him, he should have conveyed to him privately,” Sethi said.

“It brought Sarfaraz in unnecessary pressure and criticism for not listening to the advise,” he added.

Sethi went on saying that the cricket committee’s statement before tournament has also damaged the team environment.

The former chairman added that players have now hired PR agents to stay connected at the power corridors.