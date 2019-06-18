Gulbadin Naib physically stops Eoin Morgan from reaching the crease

England captain Eoin Morgan’s fiery deliveries that led to the fourth-fastest century of the World Cup and the record of the most sixes hit in a one-day international, certainly wasn’t sitting well with Afghanistan who had to physically restrict him from stepping over the crease.

In a circulating GIF posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Twitter, the entertaining encounter was pointed out at Old Trafford in Manchester with Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib jokingly trying to stop his English counterpart from reaching the crease.

“Physically taking the bat out of Eoin Morgan hands might be the only way to stop him today!,” ICC’s official Cricket World Cup handle tweeted on Tuesday.



The encounter had taken place during the 32nd over when Morgan hit the ball on the off-side and attempted to score a single but had to return after realizing Afghan fielders were ready for a run-out.

Amidst the acceleration, Morgan lost his bat and was handed it back by Naib as the players shared smiles over the amusing incident.