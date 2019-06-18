Pakistan Railways earns over Rs1 billion from special Eid trains

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Railways has earned over Rs 1 billion from Eid Special Trains run by the department with special discount on all passenger trains on the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr.



“This is the first time in the history of Pakistan Railways, the department has earned a huge amount due to restless efforts of the management,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said management was working hard day and night to overcome the deficit of Pakistan Railways under the supervision of Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The official said that special Eid package introduced by the Pakistan Railways has received an irresistible response from the passengers which was also encouraging for the management.

He said that passengers expressed their satisfaction over operational improvement of trains system on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Concession in fares and improved timings also saved their time and money.

The staff at railway stations was quiet helpful in providing the passengers with information regarding train timings, platforms and tickets, the passengers on Margalla Railway Station said.

Syed Murtaza Shah who arrived at the Margalla Railway Station from Karachi after celebrating Eid with their loved ones told that Pakistan Railways has succeeded to win passengers hearts by improving its services.

Rabia Akhter, another passenger who was going to Quetta with her family from Rawalpindi Railway Station said for last 15 years they had stopped travelling by train, however the improvement in facilities had helped changed their minds and now they prefer railways over travelling by road.

She said that after several years, a heavy crowd of passengers with families could be seen at platforms which proved that Pakistan Railways was working hard to improve its services.

When contacted a senior official of the Rawalpindi Railway Station, said Pakistan Railways had improved its quality and timings through continuous efforts and passenger-friendly policies.

He said that Pakistan Railway Police had made foolproof security arrangements for the Eid operation at all the railway stations across the country to avoid any unpleasant incident.

It was pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Railways had run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr on the directive of Minister for Railways across the country to extend maximum facilities to passengers so that they can spend the Islamic festival with their near and dear ones.