'This is how you chase 300 plus target!': Highlights of Bangladesh vs West Indies

Pakistani cricket fans have intensified criticism of their team after Bangladesh beat West Indies in their World Cup group match on Monday.

Bangladesh convincingly defeated the West Indians by seven wicket in 41.2 overs while chasing a huge total of 321 against a lethal bowling attack.

Pakistan fans were sharing ICC highlights of the Bangladesh vs West Indies match with captions such as "This is how you chase 300 plus".

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das led Bangladesh to an unbelievable seven- wicket win against West Indies.