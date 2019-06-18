close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
June 18, 2019

'This is how you chase 300 plus target!': Highlights of Bangladesh vs West Indies

Tue, Jun 18, 2019

Highlights of Bangladesh vs West Indies  

Pakistani cricket fans have intensified  criticism of their team after Bangladesh beat West Indies in their World Cup group match on Monday.

Bangladesh convincingly defeated the West Indians by seven wicket in 41.2 overs  while chasing a huge total of 321  against a lethal  bowling attack.

Pakistan fans were sharing ICC highlights of the Bangladesh vs West Indies match with  captions such as "This is how you chase 300 plus".

Shakib Al Hasan and Liton Das led Bangladesh to an unbelievable seven- wicket win against West Indies.

