Shoaib Malik breaks silence on viral video

LONDON: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik Monday broke his silence on the viral video that was posted on Twitter by a disappointed fan - showing veteran all-rounder, his wife tennis diva Sania Mirza at a sheesha bar along with other team members.

Taking to Twitter, Malik said: "The videos are from 13th June and not 15th." He added, "Having served my country for 20+ years in Intl Cricket, it’s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life."

He also criticised the national media, saying: "When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?"

Earlier, some of the Pakistani cricket fans claimed that they had seen Shoaib Malik and others smoking Sheesha at 2am on Sunday, Winslow Road in Manchester, ahead of crucial clash with India.



The video shows Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik, and other Pakistani cricketers sitting together in a café, while some of their friends smoking sheesha.



Shoaib Malik had failed to mesmerise his fans with his batting skills as he walked into bat with Pakistan in trouble chasing a mammoth 337 against India. He came into bat with Pakistan reeling at 129/4 in the 27th over. But once again he was dismissed for duck in that crucial clash, since than fans started roasting him and his wife Sania Mirza.

