WATCH: Rishabh Pant's exchange with Dhoni's daughter is too cute to miss

India and Pakistan may have kept one billion eyes occupied on themselves as they locked horns on Sunday in one of the most intense cricket matches of all time, but over at India’s dressing room, MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva was the center of attention.

In a widely circulating video, India’s left-handed batsman Rishabh Pant was spotted playing with the former captain’s daughter, with the video winning hearts all around.

In the viral video posted by the cricketer on his Instagram, the two can be seen engaged in an endearing exchange as they shout at the top of their voice, making everyone chuckle.



The 21-year-old player, on the other hand, despite having flown in from India to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan, was not part of the clash between the two arch-rivals and was spotted serving drinks to the team.

