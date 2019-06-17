Sarfaraz Ahmed is a 'railu katta', says Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani cricketer Shaoib AKhtar has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed a 'brainless' captain after the green shirts suffered a humiliating defeat on Sunday at Old Trafford.



In a hard-hitting video statement after the India match, Shaoib expressed anger over Sarfaraz's decision to bat first despite knowing the fact that Pakistan is weak at chase and we have seen this during Australia match.

He endorsed what Prime Minister Imran Khan and Wasim Akram had suggested earlier to bat first as bowling was Pakistan’s strength.



India set a mammoth target of 336 for Pakistan after being put into bat first. The bowlers failed to make good use of the overcast conditions as Indian openers played aggressively and scored freely. Rohit Sharma, who was given a second life by sloppy Pakistani fielders, hit a century.



Akhtar roasted Hassan Ali over his bad bowling throughout the World Cup. ‘Showing off at Wagah Border wont’t work you have to deliver in the ground where it is needed,’ he told Ali adding that ‘PSL is in his mind and he is not focused on ODIs’.



Recalling his performance at the same venue in 1999 World Cup, Akhtar said pacers need to give match-winning performances.

Akhtar lamented Babar Azam for idealizing Virat Kohli and not following his tactics in the ground. ‘If Kohli scores 25, 15 of his runs are comprised of ones and twos, this is what makes him a quality player,' he added. ‘I am failing to understand that why people are comparing Babar with Kohli.’

Commenting on Imam-ul-Haq's performance, Akhtar said, the opener has no technique whatsoever. ‘Have you ever seen him playing a cover drive,’ he asked.

