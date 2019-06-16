Indians’ bid to politicise match with Pakistan foiled

MANCHESTER: Bid to politicise a sporting event by Indian fans was foiled when they are denied permission inside stadium with Narendra Modi masks on their faces.

According to ICC rules, no political messaging is allowed during matches.

As per details, some Indian fans tried to enter Old Trafford wearing Indian PM’s masks during Pakistan vs India match but were stopped at the entrance.

They were given permission only after they removed the masks.