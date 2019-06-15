Pakistan vs India: Chris Gayle announces support for hyped World Cup game with multicolored suit

Ahead of the Pakistan vs India clash on Sunday, fans have their excitement skyrocketing but turns out fellow cricketers from other teams are just as hyped for the big game.



West Indies’ batsman Chris Gayle was spotted on Saturday donning a special, custom-made suit to announce his support for both the arch-rivals.

The all-rounder looked dapper in a grey suit with one of his sleeves loud with colours of the Indian flag with the other one announcing support for Pakistan, as he wore a wide grin on his face.

The photo was revealed by ICC’s official Twitter handle Cricket World Cup as they captioned the photo: “The #UniverseBoss is ready for #INDvPAK.”

The two adversaries will be locking horns tomorrow in Manchester while rain forecast suggests the game may be getting affected.

