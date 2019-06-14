close
Fri Jun 14, 2019
Business

Web Desk
June 14, 2019

Dollar climbs to Rs155.15

Business

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 14, 2019

Rupee hit all time low against the US dollar as it lost 2.25 on Friday in the inerbank market.

According to Geo News, the greenback strengthened in the morning when it gained Rs0.10 and climbed to Rs154.

During the trading, rupee further lost 2.25, plunging to fresh low with one dollar trading at Rs155.15.

The interbank value of dollar value  affected the open market and reached  at Rs155.

Dollar has gained Rs7.23 in the interbank market and R6 in the open market during the current month.   

