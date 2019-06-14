England vs West Indies Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 19th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between hosts England and West Indies at Southampton today at 2:30 pm.



Both teams have so far played three matches each as England are placed fourth and the Windies are on the sixth position at the Points Table.

England won two and lost one, obtaining four points with a net run rate of 1.307 while the Windies secured three points with a NRR of 2.054 after they won one and lost one whereas one match was called off due to rain.

The hosts in the inaugural match on May 30 defeated South Africa by 104 runs at The Oval, London but they lost their second match to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 3 and later won the third match against Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8.

West Indies beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Nottingham on May 31, lost to Australia by 15 runs at Nottingham on June 6 while their third match, against South Africa was abandoned due to rain at Southampton on June 10.

ODI Record:

England are playing one-day international cricket since its introduction in 1971 and has so far played 735 matches, won 369 and lost 331 while eight were tied and 27 had no result.

Their success percentage is 52.68.

West Indies have played 801 ODIs since 1973, won 393 and lost 369 with 10 tied and 29 NR matches, Their success% is 51.55.

Both have played 101 matches together - England won 51 and Windies won 44 while six were NR matches.

World Cup Record:

England, who are hosting the World Cup for the record fifth time, have so far played 75 matches since its inception. They won 43 and lost 30 matches with one tied and one NR match. Their success% is 58.78.

West Indies, who won the first two World Cups and were the runners up in its third edition, have played 74 matches since 1975, They won 42 and lost 30 matches with two NR matches. Their success% is 58.33.

Both have clashed in six matches since 1979 - England won five and West Indies won only one match.

Thus, England have dominated the Windies in the past and are expected to do the same in today's encounter, too.