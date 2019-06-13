Asif Ali Zardari shifted to hospital after his health deteriorates

RAWALPINDI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology after his health deteriorated.

Sources said cardiologist Dr Azhar Kiyani has been called in for the check-up Asif Ali Zardari.

Asif Ali Zardari is also facing low sugar level and blood pressure issue.

The former president Zardari underwent angiography and other tests at the facility, Geo News reported citing the sources.

However, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) sources said it is a routine medical check-up of PPP co-chairman.

Zardari was arrested on Monday after his bail application was rejected in connection with a high-profile money laundering case that saw millions allegedly siphoned out of the country.



An accountability court on Tuesday granted the National Accountability Bureau an 11-day physical remand of Zardari in the money laundering and fake accounts reference.

