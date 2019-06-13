Dollar hits all-time high against rupee at 152.10

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: Pakistan rupee weakened against US dollar as it hit all-time low in the interbank market on Thursday.
According to Geo News, the greenback gained by Rs0.54 in the interbank market with one dollar trading for Rs152.10.
Pakistani rupee has witnessed instability in the interbank and open market during the last few weeks.
