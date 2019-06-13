close
Thu Jun 13, 2019
Business

Web Desk
June 13, 2019

Dollar hits all-time high against rupee at 152.10

Business

Web Desk
Thu, Jun 13, 2019

Karachi: Pakistan rupee weakened against US dollar as it  hit all-time low in the interbank market on Thursday.

According to Geo News, the greenback gained by Rs0.54 in the interbank market with one dollar trading for Rs152.10.

Pakistani rupee has witnessed instability in the interbank and open market during the last few weeks.

