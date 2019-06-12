close
Wed Jun 12, 2019
June 12, 2019

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score: ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Wed, Jun 12, 2019

Pakistan vs Australia Live Score

TAUNTON, England: Sarfraz Ahmed would be hoping to win the toss for the first time in this World Cup as Pakistan take on Australia in a key World Cup game here at the County Ground today.

Pakistan’s captain lost on the flip of the coin in the games against West Indies and England but would love to be at the winning end today as toss is expected to play a crucial role on a wicket that looked green from miles away.

Match will start at 02:30 pm

