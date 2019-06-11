Budget 2019-20: Maritime Affairs receives Rs 3.6 billion allocation

ISLAMABAD: The government has allocated around Rs 3.6 billion for the ongoing and new projects of Maritime Affairs Division (MAD) for the fiscal year 2019-20 under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).



The fiscal allocations earmarked included Rs 3.535 billion for the ongoing projects and Rs 64.848 million for the new projects.

The maximum allocation (ongoing projects) had been made for the construction of Eastbay Expressway of Rs 2.4 billion, Rs 425.583 million for Pak-China Technical and Vocational Institute at Gwadar, Rs 292.3 million for the development and construction of port allied structures at Mullah Band Area and Rs 279.8 million for Business Complex R.O Plant (0.2 million gallons per day capacity).

The share for new schemes in the budgetary allocations included Rs 21.230 million for development of IT structure for implementation of E-Office, Rs 18.556 million for enhancement of seafarers reporting module and installation of new computer hardware/ID card printers Karachi and the project for providing and installation of security lights and street lights in premises of PMA got Rs 25.062 million allocation.