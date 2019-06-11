close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
Business

APP
June 11, 2019

Budget 2019-20: Govt earmarks Rs 1,000 mln for Kartarpur development

Business

APP
Tue, Jun 11, 2019

ISLAMABAD: The Government has earmarked Rs 1,000 million for land acquisition and development of infrastructure of Kartarpur under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the next financial year 2019-20.

 According to the data released by Planning Commission, Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the estimated cost of the project is Rs 3,000 million for the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

