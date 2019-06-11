close
Tue Jun 11, 2019
June 11, 2019

Dollar gains Rs1.95 in interbank market

Tue, Jun 11, 2019

Karachi: US dollar hit all-time  high against Pakistani rupee on Tuesday.

According to Geo News, the greenback gained by Rs1.85 in the interbank market with one dollar trading for  Rs151.95.

 Pakistani rupee has witnessed instability in the interbank and open market  during the last few weeks

The report comes hours before the government presents budget proposals for the next financial year.

