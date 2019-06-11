Dollar gains Rs1.95 in interbank market

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Karachi: US dollar hit all-time high against Pakistani rupee on Tuesday.
According to Geo News, the greenback gained by Rs1.85 in the interbank market with one dollar trading for Rs151.95.
Pakistani rupee has witnessed instability in the interbank and open market during the last few weeks
The report comes hours before the government presents budget proposals for the next financial year.
