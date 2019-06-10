PCB shocked at the news of Akhtar Sarfaraz's passing





LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board has expressed its shock and grief at the news of former international Akhtar Sarfaraz’s passing. The 43-year-old left-handed batsman played four ODIs between 1997 and 1998, while in a 13-year first-class career from 1994 to 2007, he featured in 118 matches in which he scored 5,720 runs.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB is shocked to hear the sad news of Akhtar’s passing. It is very difficult to accept and comprehend if you lose someone from the cricket fraternity, particularly as young and lively as Akhtar who was admired, respected and loved by everyone.

“It’s tragic that death cut short his life at such a young age, but he will live in our memories for a very long period. On behalf of the PCB, I want to extend my deepest condolences to Akhtar’s family and assure them that in these difficult times, we stand firmly with them.”

Akhtar Sarfaraz also served PCB in different capacities, as regional coach in the past and selector for Pakistan Women team between 2018 and 2019.