Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record during India-Australia World Cup match

India’s opener Rohit Sharma dethroned former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as he became the fastest to reach 2000 ODI runs against Australia at The Oval on Sunday.

The right-handed batsman was short on 20 runs to complete his 2000 ODI run record against Australia and was able to attain it swiftly in the 12th over of the Indian innings in the 14th match of the ICC World Cup against Australia as he hit a boundary off Gelnn Maxwell.

The cricket icon reached the 2000 ODI run record against Australia in 37 innings and broke Tendulkar’s previously held record who had attained it after 51 innings.

Sharma is the fourth cricketer to do so against the Aussies as apart from Tendulkar, previously Windies’ cricketers Vivian Richards and Desmond Haynes had also done the same.

The occasional right-arm off break bowler was routed by Australia’s Nathan Coulter-Nile after he brought up his 50 in today’s match.