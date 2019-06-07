Pakistan jump to fourth position on World Cup points table

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Pakistan went up on fourth place, leaving India far behind on seventh position on the ICC World Cup points table after their match against Sri Lanka was washed off at Bristol on Friday.
Earlier, India were placed fifth while Pakistan were seventh on the table but now the position reversed with Pakistan has pulled India down to seventh and itself grabbed the fourth position.
Pakistan have so far obtained three points from three matches as India secured two from one match in the tournament.
Pakistan have achieved a net run rate of -2.412 while India could get +0.302.
New Zealand and Australia remain on the first and second positions, respectively.
Latest Points table
Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR
New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279
Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.059
Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.517
Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 3 -2.412
West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.054
England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900
India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.302
Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008
South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952
Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264
