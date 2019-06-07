Pakistan jump to fourth position on World Cup points table

LONDON: Pakistan went up on fourth place, leaving India far behind on seventh position on the ICC World Cup points table after their match against Sri Lanka was washed off at Bristol on Friday.

Earlier, India were placed fifth while Pakistan were seventh on the table but now the position reversed with Pakistan has pulled India down to seventh and itself grabbed the fourth position.

Pakistan have so far obtained three points from three matches as India secured two from one match in the tournament.

Pakistan have achieved a net run rate of -2.412 while India could get +0.302.

New Zealand and Australia remain on the first and second positions, respectively.

Latest Points table

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR

New Zealand 2 2 0 0 0 4 +2.279

Australia 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.059

Sri Lanka 3 1 1 0 1 3 -1.517

Pakistan 3 1 1 0 1 3 -2.412

West Indies 2 1 1 0 0 2 +2.054

England 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.900

India 1 1 0 0 0 2 +0.302

Bangladesh 2 1 1 0 0 2 +0.008

South Africa 3 0 3 0 0 0 -0.952

Afghanistan 2 0 2 0 0 0 -1.264