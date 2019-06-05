World CUP 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by two wickets in a World Cup thriller at the Oval on Wednesday. The Black Caps made it two wins from as many games at the World Cup.
New Zealand, losing finalists four years ago, achieved a seemingly modest target of 245 thanks mainly to Ross Taylor´s 82.
But they lost three wickets for 27 runs before Mitchell Santner (17 not out) and Lockie Ferguson (four not out) saw them to a victory achieved with 17 balls to spare.
Earlier, fast bowler Matt Henry took four for 47 in a Bangladesh total of 244 that featured Shakib Al Hasan´s 64.
Scoreboard
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal c Boult b Ferguson 24
Soumya Sarkar b Henry 25
Shakib Al Hasan c Latham b De Grandhomme 64
Mushfiqur Rahim run out 19
Mohammad Mithun c De Grandhomme b Henry 26
Mahmudullah c Williamson b Santner 20
Mosaddek Hossain c Guptill b Boult 11
Mohammad Saifuddin b Henry 29
Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Latham b Boult 7
Mashrafe Mortaza c Boult b Henry 1
Mustafizur Rahman not out 0
Extras: (b1, lb8, w9) 18
Total: (all out, 49.2 overs) 244
Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Sarkar), 2-60 (Iqbal), 3-110 (Rahim), 4-151 (Shakib), 5-179 (Mithun), 6-197 (Mahmudullah), 7-224 (Hossain), 8-235 (Miraz), 9-244 (Mortaza), 10-244 (Saifuddin)
Bowling: Henry 9.2-0-47-4 (1w), Boult 10-0-44-2 (1w), Ferguson 10-0-40-1 (5w), De Grandhomme 8-0-39-1 (1w), Neesham 2-0-24-0 (1w), Santner 10-1-41-1
New Zealand
M. Guptill c Iqbal b Shakib 25
C. Munro c Miraz b Shakib 24
K. Williamson c Hossain b Miraz 40
R. Taylor c Rahim b Hossain 82
T. Latham c Saifuddin b Miraz 0
J. Neesham c Sarkar b Hossain 25
C. de Grandhomme c Rahim b Saifuddin 15
M. Santner not out 17
M. Henry b Saifuddin 6
L. Ferguson not out 4
Extras: (nb 1, w 9) 10
Total: (8 wkts, 47.1 overs) 248
Did not bat: T. Boult
Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Guptill), 2-55 (Munro), 3-160 (Williamson), 4-162 (Latham), 5-191 (Taylor), 6-218 (De Grandhomme), 7-218 (Neesham), 8-238 (Henry)
Bowling: Mortaza 5-0-32-0 (1nb), Miraz 10-0-47-2 (1w), Rahman 7.1-0-48-0 (3w), Shakib 10-0-47-2 (1w), Saifuddin 7-0-41-2 (3w), Hossain 8-0-33-2 (1w)
Result: New Zealand won by two wickets
Man-of-the-match: Ross Taylor (NZL)
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)
TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)
Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)
