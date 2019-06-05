World CUP 2019: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by two wickets

LONDON: New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by two wickets in a World Cup thriller at the Oval on Wednesday. The Black Caps made it two wins from as many games at the World Cup.

New Zealand, losing finalists four years ago, achieved a seemingly modest target of 245 thanks mainly to Ross Taylor´s 82.

But they lost three wickets for 27 runs before Mitchell Santner (17 not out) and Lockie Ferguson (four not out) saw them to a victory achieved with 17 balls to spare.

Earlier, fast bowler Matt Henry took four for 47 in a Bangladesh total of 244 that featured Shakib Al Hasan´s 64.

Scoreboard

Bangladesh



Tamim Iqbal c Boult b Ferguson 24

Soumya Sarkar b Henry 25

Shakib Al Hasan c Latham b De Grandhomme 64

Mushfiqur Rahim run out 19

Mohammad Mithun c De Grandhomme b Henry 26

Mahmudullah c Williamson b Santner 20

Mosaddek Hossain c Guptill b Boult 11

Mohammad Saifuddin b Henry 29

Mehidy Hasan Miraz c Latham b Boult 7

Mashrafe Mortaza c Boult b Henry 1

Mustafizur Rahman not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb8, w9) 18

Total: (all out, 49.2 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-45 (Sarkar), 2-60 (Iqbal), 3-110 (Rahim), 4-151 (Shakib), 5-179 (Mithun), 6-197 (Mahmudullah), 7-224 (Hossain), 8-235 (Miraz), 9-244 (Mortaza), 10-244 (Saifuddin)

Bowling: Henry 9.2-0-47-4 (1w), Boult 10-0-44-2 (1w), Ferguson 10-0-40-1 (5w), De Grandhomme 8-0-39-1 (1w), Neesham 2-0-24-0 (1w), Santner 10-1-41-1

New Zealand

M. Guptill c Iqbal b Shakib 25

C. Munro c Miraz b Shakib 24

K. Williamson c Hossain b Miraz 40

R. Taylor c Rahim b Hossain 82

T. Latham c Saifuddin b Miraz 0

J. Neesham c Sarkar b Hossain 25

C. de Grandhomme c Rahim b Saifuddin 15

M. Santner not out 17

M. Henry b Saifuddin 6

L. Ferguson not out 4

Extras: (nb 1, w 9) 10

Total: (8 wkts, 47.1 overs) 248

Did not bat: T. Boult

Fall of wickets: 1-35 (Guptill), 2-55 (Munro), 3-160 (Williamson), 4-162 (Latham), 5-191 (Taylor), 6-218 (De Grandhomme), 7-218 (Neesham), 8-238 (Henry)

Bowling: Mortaza 5-0-32-0 (1nb), Miraz 10-0-47-2 (1w), Rahman 7.1-0-48-0 (3w), Shakib 10-0-47-2 (1w), Saifuddin 7-0-41-2 (3w), Hossain 8-0-33-2 (1w)

Result: New Zealand won by two wickets

Man-of-the-match: Ross Taylor (NZL)

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Paul Reiffel (AUS) and Bruce Oxenford (AUS)

TV umpire: Joel Wilson (WIS)

Match Referee: David Boon (AUS)



