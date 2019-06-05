Watch: Pakistani players guide school children on physical training, play with them in London

Bristol: The players of Pakistan Cricket team participated in Cricket for good activity at County Ground Bristol on Wednesday and played cricket with kids from a local school.

Several kids from Bristol’s May Park Primary School were greeted by Pakistan’s players Sarfaraz Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Imam ul Haq along with batting coach Grant Flower and fielding coach Grant Bradburn.

Kids were guided by Pakistani stars on physical training. They also played some cricket and enjoyed the moment.



Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed remained energetic throughout the session to motivate aspiring cricketers. At one point, he started bowling to kids and encouraged them to hit.

Flamboyant opening batsman Fakhar Zaman said that he felt good to be part of such activity as it gives inspiration to young generation.

He also hoped to have such activities at home soil.

“It is a great thing to do. Kids are surely motivated when they spend time with top players. Hopefully, that day will come soon when children in Pakistan will also get to see such activities,” Fakhar told geo.tv

Cricket For Good is a CSR activity by the International Cricket Council in partnership with United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) to advocate for children rights.

Kids participated in the event were equally excited to be with top stars from Pakistan.

“I was happy to see my all time favorite Babar Azam. I wished the team all the best for rest of their games. I hope they’ll do well in the World Cup,” said a kid named Salman.

“I am so happy and excited that I couldn’t sleep last night before meeting these players,” said another child.

The kids also took autograph and got selfies clicked with their favorite cricketers.

Pakistan Cricket team will be back to work on Thursday when their pre-match practice session ahead of the game against Sri Lanka in the World Cup.