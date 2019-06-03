Sarfaraz silences his critics with 44-ball 55 against England

NOTTINGHAM: Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has always been in the news through his controversial statements and remarks. He criticizes cricketers and officials of the game.

Now he has targeted Pakistan cricket team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and former coach/selector Moeen Khan and criticized them on his twitter.

First, Shoaib objected on the form and fitness of Sarfaraz and said that he has gained weight and cannot keep the wickets with agility.

Sarfaraz, who is concentrating on the World Cup, did not answer Shoaib’s criticism due to his respect but Moeen came to rescue and said that everyone knows about former players’ character.

Then Shoaib attacked Moeen and said that he was an average captain.

Bowling coach Azhar Mahmood said that all the people should stand with the national team and encourage it to perform well in the World Cup.

However, Pakistan’s performance against hosts England today silenced Shoaib Akhtar, particularly, Sarfaraz who made a 44-ball 55 with five fours.