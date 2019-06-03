South Africa can survive woeful World Cup start, vows Phehlukwayo

Andile Phehlukwayo said South Africa´s dismal start to the World Cup does not have to be fatal to their hopes of winning the tournament for the first time.



Faf du Plessis´s side crashed to their second successive defeat on Sunday as Bangladesh won by 21 runs at the Oval.

That setback came hot on the heels of their 104-run thrashing by England, leaving South Africa with no margin for error in the 10-team competition.

Facing title contenders India at Southampton on Wednesday is hardly what South Africa would have preferred as they fight to stay in contention for a semi-final berth.

But all-rounder Phehlukwayo is adamant the Proteas can get back on track as long as they do not dwell on their misfortune.

"There have been some bad days in my career. I´ve learned, and the team has learned, that it is not the end of the world," Phehlukwayo told reporters.

"We can always bounce back. We are a team that bounces back from situations and we will definitely do it again.

"We haven´t had a good start but this is a big tournament and anyone can beat anyone on any given day."

The injury-hit South Africans have had to do without veteran pace bowler Dale Steyn in both matches due to a shoulder problem, while star batsman Hashim Amla missed the Bangladesh match following a head injury.

Adding to their problems, Lungi Ngidi was ruled out for up to 10 days with a hamstring strain sustained against Bangladesh.

Amla could return against India, but Phehlukwayo says it is South Africa´s failure to execute their game-plan that has been the biggest problem.

"If you are smart and clinical and you execute, you´ll win. We´ve been missing that but it´s coming," he said.

"The coach has mentioned winning small battles, breaking partnerships and taking wickets. It´s not far away."