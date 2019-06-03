PM Imran welcomes resumption of British Airways flights to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed confidence that resumption of flights of British Airways to Pakistan will help tourism sector in the country and will also send positive signal for greater trade and investment.



PM Imran said during his meeting with Andrew Brem, COO British Airways who called on him at PM Office here Monday.

Andrew Brem was accompanied by Thomas Drew, British High Commissioner.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar and Advisor Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood were also present during the meeting.

The Prims Minister welcomed British Airways resumption of flights to Pakistan.

First flight of British Airways to Pakistan landed at Islamabad International Airport on Monday, more than a decade after suspending the route following a deadly bomb blast.



Flight no BA-261 carrying 240 passengers via Boeing 787 Dreamliner, touched down at 9:25 am, state media reported.

Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Razak Dawood, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Z Bukhari and British High Commissioner Thomas Drew welcomed the passengers.