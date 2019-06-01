close
Sat Jun 01, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
June 1, 2019

Katrina Kaif expresses desire to have dinner with Narendra Modi

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jun 01, 2019

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif wanted to have dinner with Narendra Modi, who has recently taken oath a Prime Minister of India for his second term.

In an interview with India Today, Katrina Kaif named three personalities (living or dead) that she would want to have dinner with. Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi was one of them.

The 35-year-old actress was asked to name three people she would want to have dinner with, Katrina said, "Marilyn Monroe, Narendra Modi ji and Condoleezza Rice."

Salman Khan was also the part of interview.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will be seen in her upcoming movie Bharat opposite Salman Khan.

The film will hit the screens on Eid-ul-Fitr.

