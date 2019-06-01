Australia to celebrate Eid ul Fitr on Wednesday

SYDNEY: Australian has become the first country to officially announce the day of Eid ul Fitr. The National Imams Council has finally declared that Eid ul Fitr will be celebrated on Wednesday June 5.

In a Facebook post, the Australian National Imams Council wrote: "Tuesday the 4th of June, 2019 will be the 30th and the last day of the Month of Ramadan for the year 1440AH and the day of Eid ul Fitr and 1st of Shawaal 1440 AH will be Wednesday, the 5th of June 2019."



According to the statement, the Grand Mufti of Australia also called for unity among the community and for Muslims to focus on what brings them closer to Allah.

The Grand Mufti and the council also wished the community a joyful and blessed Eid ul Fitr. They also urged Muslims to engage with their neighbours and friends in displaying the 'true and peaceful image of Islam'.