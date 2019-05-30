ICC World Cup: Javed Miandad, Sachin Tendulkar played most WC matches

LONDON: World Cup is the biggest event of the cricket and playing ICC World Cup is a great honour for any player.



In the 44-year history of the cricket World Cup, 11 editions of the mega event have been completed so far.

Pakistan’s Javed Miandad and India’s Sachin Tendulkar are two international players who have represented their countries in most of the world cup matches. Miandad and Sachin both had the opportunity to play six World Cups in the history.

Miandad made his One Day International debut against the West Indies at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the 1975 Cricket World Cup. His last ODI was also a World Cup match. He was also part of World Cup 1992 which was won by Pakistan.

Tendulkar was a part of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup, his first win in six World Cup appearances for his country.

