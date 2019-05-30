Mohammad Amir fit, will be available for match against West Indies: Sarfraz

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed has confirmed that seamer Mohammad Amir is complete fit and would be available for clash with West Indies on Friday.



Addressing a press conference here, Sarfraz said, “We are fully prepared for the match against West Indies, hope Pakistan will break their defeating streak.”



Talking about the batting order, the skipper said, “I will play at number 5 in the World Cup 2019, however, the batting order could be different if play in the death overs.”

“Our batting is not bad, Pakistan and England have different style of play,” he said.

“I am happy to wear national address and represented Pakistan in Shalwar Kameez,” the wicketkeeper added.



AFP Adds:

Asked if he was worried about the short boundaries and a flat pitch at Trent Bridge, Sarfaraz said: "When we came here on the first day and asked the groundsman what is the par score he told us that it´s 480."

"Cricket has changed. People used to think that 300 was a par score but it has changed. We will have different pitches in the World Cup so if a team scores 300-plus then the other team will also go for that," he said.



Sarfaraz said both Pakistan and the West Indies were unpredictable teams.

But Sarfaraz said taking wickets will be the key.



"If you want to contain any team you have to take wickets whoever you play, so it´s important to put pressure by taking wickets."



