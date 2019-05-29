close
Wed May 29, 2019
Sports

APP
May 29, 2019

Pakistan to host Asia Cup T20 in 2020

APP
Wed, May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T-20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council announced in Singapore.

The spokesman of PCB said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin, Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia. 

