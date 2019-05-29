Pakistan to host Asia Cup T20 in 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T-20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council announced in Singapore.
The spokesman of PCB said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin, Radio Pakistan reported.
Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the Asia Cup T-20 in 2020, the Asian Cricket Council announced in Singapore.
The spokesman of PCB said the name of the city to host the tournament would be announced soon and preparations will begin, Radio Pakistan reported.
Pakistan will host the tournament in September 2020, one month prior to the T20 World Cup in Australia.