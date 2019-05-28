CEO Pakistan Stocks Exchange Richard Morin resigns

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Richard Morin, who joined Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) as CEO in January 2018, has resigned, Geo News reported Tuesday.
The TV Channel added that the resignation of PSX's first ever non-Pakistani CEO has been approved by the Board of Directors.
Sources said that he was served a show-cause notice earlier this month over his involvement in a wealth management company.
