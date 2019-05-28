close
Tue May 28, 2019
Business

May 28, 2019

CEO Pakistan Stocks Exchange Richard Morin resigns

Business

Tue, May 28, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Richard Morin, who joined Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited (PSX) as CEO in January 2018, has resigned, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The TV Channel added that the resignation of PSX's first ever non-Pakistani CEO has been approved by the Board of Directors.

Sources said that he was served a show-cause notice earlier this month over his involvement in a wealth management company.

