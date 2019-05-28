Youm-e-Takbir: Pakistan marks anniversary of nuclear tests

KARACHI: Pakistanis are observing Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the country's first nuclear tests.

On May 28, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan followed by another test on May 30 in Kharan.

Pakistan had carried out the tests in response to India's test of nuclear weapons in Pokhran an area in state of Rajasthan.

Following the tests, Pakistan became became seventh nuclear power of the world and first in the Muslim world.

