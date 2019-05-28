close
Tue May 28, 2019
May 28, 2019

Youm-e-Takbir: Pakistan marks anniversary of nuclear tests

Tue, May 28, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistanis are observing Youm-e-Takbeer to mark the country's first nuclear tests.

On May 28, Pakistan carried out five nuclear tests in Chagai, Balochistan  followed by another  test on May 30 in Kharan.

Pakistan had carried out the tests in response to  India's test of nuclear weapons in  Pokhran an area in state of Rajasthan.

Following the tests, Pakistan became became seventh nuclear power of the world and first in the Muslim world.

