Mon May 27, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 27, 2019

Ali Zafar shares hadith of Holy Prophet (SAW) on backbiting

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, May 27, 2019


KARACHI: Having been inspired of Ramzan's blessings,  Pakistan's renowned musician and actor Ali Zafar   Sunday shared a hadith  of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) on his Instagram account.

The artist  seemingly made an effort to spread the  message of  harmony and peace among the people  as he  posted a Saying of the  Messenger of Allah, advising the  Muslims to avoid back-biting  and the habit of searching  the faults of others  as  this act is disliked by Allah.

Peace be upon him.

Earlier this week, Ali Zafar in a tweet mentioned that he tried to pen down what he felt while performing Umrah this year .

‘Earlier this year I was blessed to visit Makkah and Medina. What I experienced there cannot be described in words. A part of that I have tried to express in this “Hamd-o-Naat - Ali Zafar” 



