Ali Zafar shares hadith of Holy Prophet (SAW) on backbiting





KARACHI: Having been inspired of Ramzan's blessings, Pakistan's renowned musician and actor Ali Zafar Sunday shared a hadith of the Holy Prophet (P.B.U.H) on his Instagram account.

The artist seemingly made an effort to spread the message of harmony and peace among the people as he posted a Saying of the Messenger of Allah, advising the Muslims to avoid back-biting and the habit of searching the faults of others as this act is disliked by Allah.





Earlier this week, Ali Zafar in a tweet mentioned that he tried to pen down what he felt while performing Umrah this year .



‘Earlier this year I was blessed to visit Makkah and Medina. What I experienced there cannot be described in words. A part of that I have tried to express in this “Hamd-o-Naat - Ali Zafar”









