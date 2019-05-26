CAA returns missing world cup tickets to owner

ISLAMABAD: The staff of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Sunday returned the Cricket World Cup tickets and bag carrying valuables of worth Rs 0.75 millions to a lady passenger departing for London from Bachaa Khan International Airport (BKIAP), Peshawar and forgot to carry them with her.

In a statement issued here by CAA, a lady passenger namely Aqeela, lodged a complaint with airport management that she had left the tickets at its International lounge.

The staff of CAA on duty at BKIAP took action promptly and recovered her lost tickets immediately.

They handed over the tickets to the brother of lady passenger who lives in Peshawar.

On return of tickets, Aqeela thanked the airport staff and appreciated their honesty and professionalism.

Later, the management of BKIAP decided to award appreciation certificate to the officers on duty who recovered the tickets from the airport.