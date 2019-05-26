World Cup 2019: Pakistan-Bangladesh warmup called off due to rain

CARDIFF: The warmup one-day match between Pakistan and Bangladesh has been called off due to rain here on Sunday.

The match, abandoned without being a ball bowled, has ended Pakistan's warm-up games before the World Cup. If they are to snap their losing streak, they'll have to try again against West Indies on Friday.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, still have India to play against in one last warm-up before Tuesday.