Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers to hold talks in Islamabad today

Islamabad: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign office in Islamabad today.
The two sides will discuss bilateral relations, border security issues and the recent tension in Iran-US tension.
The Iranian orreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.
