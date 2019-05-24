close
Fri May 24, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 24, 2019

Pakistan, Iran foreign ministers to hold talks in Islamabad today

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 24, 2019

Islamabad: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif will hold talks with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the foreign office in Islamabad today.

The two sides will discuss bilateral relations, border security issues and the recent tension in Iran-US tension.

The Iranian orreign minister will also call on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

